What Does Historic PGA Merger Mean For Africa’s LIV Golfers?

The lives of five African golfers contracted to the LIV Golf Series are set to dramatically change now that the Saudi-backed rebel league they play on has agreed to a sensational deal with their former employers, the PGA Tour. The question is, will they change for the better or worse? The answer may differ from individual to individual.

Profound change will have consequences

Essentially, it’s going to become significantly harder for the majority of these five players to win the large sums of money they were getting on the LIV Series now that the two leagues have merged and the world’s best players will be going head-to-head once more. To date, the five have accumulated $20 million between them in just seven events in 2023.

Admittedly, while this added competition may not pose as much of a problem for a player like South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen – who you will see if you bet on golf is at competitive odds of +6600 to win The Open in July, it may be more of a battle for…