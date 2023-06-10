Enyimba Reclaim Top Spot After 3-0 Win Vs Sunshine

Enyimba went back to the top of the table after a convincing 3-0 win against Sunshine Stars on match-day four of the NPL Super Six playoffs on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

The Peoples Elephant (on eight points) usurp Rivers United (also on eight points) at the top with the win.

A brace from Chijioke Mbaoma in the 3rd and 8th minutes, saw Enyimba go into the break 2-0 ahead.

In the 66th minute Ikenna Cooper sealed the win by adding the third goal.

Everything now comes down on the final day of the playoffs on Sunday as Enyimba will take on Rivers United to decide the winner.

Also Read: NPL Playoffs: How We Ended Bendel Insurance Unbeaten Streak — Eguma

Remo have an outside chance of being crowned champions provided they beat Bendel Insurance by a wide margin and hope both Enyimba and Rivers United play a draw with a low scoreline.

Bendel Insurance, in fourth place on three points, can secure qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup if they beat Remo with a wide…