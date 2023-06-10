Falcons Move Up In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons moved up two places to 40th position in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola women’s ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The latest ranking was published on FIFA’s official website on Friday.

It is the final ranking before this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In the ranking released in March, 2023, Randy Waldrum team climbed from 45th to 42nd before making another progression this month.

In Africa, the nine-time Africa Women’s Cup of Nations winners are still the number one team.

Their 2023 women’s World Cup group opponents Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland are 7th, 10 and 22nd respectively in the ranking.

Meanwhile, African champions South Africa are 54th in the world (second in Africa), Morocco occupy 72nd (seven in Africa) and Zambia are 77th (nine on the continent).

Alongside the Falcons, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia will represent…