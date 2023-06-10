Figo Urges Inter To Play With Ambition, Hurt Man City

Former Portugal winger, Luis Figo says that Inter Milan need to be ambitious to defeat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final tonight, Saturday, June 10, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Nerazzurri have won the Champions League thrice (1963/64, 1964/65, and 2009/10) while the Citizens are yet to win the trophy.

Figo who played for Inter Milan from 2005 to 2009 and won four Serie A titles, as well as one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cup trophies with the club told Tuttosport as quoted by Fcinternews.it that though City are the favourites, Inter could pull an upset with win in Istanbul.

“If Simone Inzaghi’s side are in the final, it’s because they deserve to be,” Figo said

“Everyone sees City as the favourites, but anything can happen. Inter need to play with ambition and try to hurt Manchester City with their own strengths.”