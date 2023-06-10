It’s A Big One – Enyimba’s Olorunleke Reacts To Super Eagles’ Invitation For Sierra Leone Clash

Enyimba goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke is delighted to be named in Super Eagles’ squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Olorunleke was named in a 23-man squad for qualifier released by head coach Jose Peseiro on Friday.

The shot stopper has enjoyed a remarkable campaign with Enyimba and further caught the eye of the gaffer at the ongoing Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs in Lagos.

The former Akwa United goalie said he is honoured with the invitation and can’t wait to join his teammates in camp.

“It’s a big one for me. It’s great when you work hard for something and get the reward,” Olorunleke told Completesports.com.

“It’s good that we players in the Nigeria Premier League are now getting the recognition we deserved.

“I want to be a regular in the national team. I am delighted with this invitation…