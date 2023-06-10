Luton Town Interested In Akpom

Newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town are considering a transfer swoop for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, Football League World reports.

Akpom ended the 2022-23 Championship season with 29 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough.

However, he could not replicate his form in the Championship play-off as Middlesbrough lost out to Coventry in the semi-final.

That prevented Boro from returning to the Premier League for the first time in six years, and in turn it has put Akpom’s future at the Riverside Stadium in doubt.

Akpom only has one year remaining on his Middlesbrough contract, with the club opting to trigger his one-year optional extension in January when the ex-Arsenal striker was showing good goalscoring form.

However, Premier League and foreign interest was shown that month from various clubs, including Crystal Palace and Everton, and the only way to pretty much secure Akpom’s long-term future at Boro was to win promotion to the top…