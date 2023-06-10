Napoli Consider Zidane As Replacement For Spalletti

Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly considering a move for Zinedine Zidane as a possible replacement for Luciano Spalletti.

The 64-year-old Italian coach has already confirmed his decision to leave Napoli this summer after guiding the club to the third Scudetto in their history.

Napoli are now considering a long list of possible replacements for Spalletti, one of which was Vincenzo Italiano, who has instead decided to move forward with Fiorentina following a meeting with the club’s management.

As reported by Il Mattino, sources in France suggest that one of Napoli’s top options to replace Spalletti is Zidane.

The French legend is still out of work following his departure from Real Madrid two years ago.

He recently turned down a second approach from Paris Saint-Germain and is carefully considering his next move.

The 1998 World Cup winner won the Champions League in three straight years (2016, 2017, 2018) couple with LaLiga, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

