NPL Playoffs: Rivers United GM Confident Team Will Retain League Title

Rivers United General Manager Okechukwu Kpalukwu has expressed confidence that the club will retain their league title at the ongoing NPL Super Six playoffs.

The NPL champions gave their chance of retaining the title a big boost after defeating Bendel Insurance 2-1 on match-day four of the playoffs.

Rivers United became the first team to inflict defeat on Bendel Insurance.

Morice Chukwu and Joseph Onoja scored for Rivers while Divine Nwachukwu got the only goal for Bendel Insurance.

Reacting to the win Kpalukwu, quoted on Rivers United’s Twitter handle, assured former Commissioner for Sports in Rivers State

Barr. Chris Green that the team will win the league.

Kpalukwu also thanked Green for motivating the team praised his leadership style.

Rivers United, on eight points, are currently second after four games in the six-team table.

Their final game is against leaders Enyimba on Sunday in a clash which could produce the winner of the league.

By Toju Sote

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

