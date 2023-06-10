Reward For Hardwork – Rivers United Goalie Sochima Elated With Super Eagles Invitation

Rivers United goalkeeper Victor Sochima claimed his invitation for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone was a result of hardwork.

Sochima, his Rivers United teammate Chidiebere Duru, Enyimba goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke and Bendel Insurance’s Divine Nwachukwu are the four local players included in the 24-man squad.

The shot stopper earned his maiden invitation in Super Eagles’ previous outing again the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.



“This is a reward for hardwork. I was part of the team the last time against Guinea-Bissau and it’s good to be named in the squad again,” Sochima told Completesports.com.

“This is a big motivation for me to continue doing well for my team. It is good for other players too.

“I’m happy for the other players that were selected from the Nigeria Premier League.”

The Super Eagles will take on Sierra Leone next…