UCL Final: I’m Not Supporting Anyone —Ex-Man City, Inter Star, Balotelli

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan striker Mario Balotelli has said he will not support any of today’s Champions League finalists.

Balotelli featured for both City and Inter and won lots of laurels.

At Inter he won the treble under Jose Mourinho before joining City and won both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Both clubs will now lock horns for club football’s biggest prize inside Ataturk stadium in Turkey.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown, Balotelli has stated that he would back whoever emerge winner.

“Everybody ask me this question. I am not supporting anyone. Whoever wins is Ok,” Balotelli told BT Sport.

“I do have my answer inside, but I won’t say. I hope one of the two wins and does it quickly, not go to extra-time, otherwise the traffic in Istanbul is crazy.”

On his feeling leading up to a big Cup final, Balotelli said:”The less I think about the match the better it is. Everyone has his way of doing it, mine is different to others.”

While Inter are…