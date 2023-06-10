UCL: Guardiola Can Make Difference For Manchester City

Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov insists tonight’s UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan is wide open.

The former midfileder however believes

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola will make difference for his side.

Read Also:Man City, Inter Milan 90-Minute Away From Champions League Glory

“Two teams that had a great season. Inter had an incredible Champions League by hitting the final. City suffered during the season, but in the end managed to win every trophy so far,” Stoichkov told Sky Sports.

“I want to congratulate (Javier) Zanetti and (Simone) Inzaghi for the work they have done. The world says City are favourites, but for me the only difference is Guardiola.

“He has more experience in similar matches. Sometimes, however, a substitution, a detail, is enough, which can make the difference.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…