UECL: Chukwueze, Moffi Up For Goal Of The Season Award

Nigerian duo, Samuel Chukwueze and Terem Moffi have been nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season award.

Villarreal winger, Chukwueze made the shortlist for his his goal in the Yellow Submarine’s 4-3 win over Bulgarian club, Lech Poznan.

Moffi was nominated for his overhead kick in OGC Nice’s 2-2 draw against Basel.

West Ham United duo ; Jared Bowen and Declan Rice as well as Lazio star, Ciro Immobile are also nominated for the award.

The other nominees are; Erdogan Yesilyurt (Sivasspor), Christian Kouame (Fiorentina) and Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).

The winner will be decided by vote of the fans.

West Ham United won the competition after a 2-1 win victory against Fiorentina in the final.

