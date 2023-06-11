2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Camp Bubbles As Seven Players Hit Camp

Seven players have hit the camp ahead of Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone on June 18.

Those in camp include William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Kevin kpoguma.

Other invited Super Eagles players are expected to hit camp by Monday.

The Super Eagles are top of their qualification group with nine points out of four matches.

They are followed by Guinea-Bissau’s Wild Dogs, who have seven points. Leone Stars, who gave the Eagles a tough run in Abuja on Day 1 of the qualification series before succumbing 2-1, are on five points. Sao Tome and Principe, who play the Super Eagles on the final day of the series in September, are bottom with only one point

