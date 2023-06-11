Al Ahly Eye Record-Extending 11th CAF Champions League Title

Egyptian giants Al Ahly and holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco will battle against each other in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final.

Al Ahly go into the reverse with a slim 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

It is a repeat of last year’s final which was a single fixture with Wydad triumphing 2-0 to land their third Champions League title.

The last time Al Ahly were crowned champions was in 2021 when they thrashed South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs in a one-legged final.

If Al Ahly manage to overcome Wydad, it will be a record-extending 11th Champions League crown.

To get to the final, Al Ahly endured a slow start to the campaign, as they picked up 10 points from a possible 16 in the group stages to finish just above third-placed Al-Hilal Omdurman on goal difference.

However, they breezed through their two knockout-stage matches leading to the final, seeing off Raja Casablanca and Esperance Tunis while scoring six goals and keeping clean sheets in all four games.

For…