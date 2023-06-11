Burna Boy: As A Man United Fan, I Never Wanted Man City To Win Champions League

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has opened up on why he does not want Man City to win the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that the Citizens pipped Inter 1-0 to clinch their first-ever Champions League trophy in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday night.

Burna Boy who made history as the first African artiste to perform at the Champions League final, spoke with Paramount+ shortly after the game.

He said he didn’t want City to win because he is a fan of their rival, Manchester United.

He said, “This was most amazing thing, even though I honestly didn’t want City to win for sentimental reasons, it’s okay.

“It is amazing performing at the UCL final.”

Burna Boy thrilled fans with a medley of his hit songs ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ at the kickoff show powered by Pepsi.

