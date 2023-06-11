Burna Boy Thrills Fans With Electrifying Display In UCL Final

Grammy winner and widely celebrated Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, makes history as he becomes the first African artiste to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final.

Burna Boy delivered an electrifying performance in Istanbul, Turkey

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Inter Milan took plac e at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Burna Boy performed alongside Brazilian singer, Anitta.

Recalls that Burna Boy on Friday received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television, BET, Awards.

This is coming a week after the singer became the first African artiste to sell out the 80,000 capacity London Stadium in the UK.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.