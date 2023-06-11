Kolo Muani On Real Madrid’s Radar

Laliga outfit, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer transfer window.

Following Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad last week, Kolo Muani has emerged as one of the targets for the Copa del Rey champions.

Kolo Muani has had an impressive season in the Bundesliga churning out 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 league matches in the just concluded campaign.

According to Bild, the 24 year old has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 24 year old Frenchman joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Nantes in 2022.

He racked up 23 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022/23 season.

Real Madrid finished Laliga in second place with 78 points garnered from 38 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…