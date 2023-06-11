New Identity For AFCON 2023 Revealed

CAF and the Côte d’Ivoire Local Organising Committee (“LOC”) today unveiled the official identity for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 – marking a significant milestone that will see a new identity for Africa’s biggest sporting event.

This is the first time in over a decade that CAF has given the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations identity a new look – once again demonstrating CAF’s commitment in making the event in Cote d’Ivoire next year the best in living memory of the competition.

The emblematic symbol pays homage to the richness of the Ivorian culture and continent of Africa as a whole, while beautifully representing the essence of African football and the splendor of the host nation.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 will kick-off on 13 January 2024 with the first match scheduled to be played at Stade Olympic…