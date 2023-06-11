NPL Playoffs: Dominant Sunshine Stars Outshine Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars ended their campaign in the Nigeria Premier League playoffs with a 3-1 victory against Lobi Stars on Sunday afternoon.

The Akure club finished the competition with five points from five games.

Lobi Stars, who failed to record a win in the Super Six playoffs drawn two and lost three games.

Stephen Chukwude opened scoring for the Owena Waves on 23 minutes.

Edith Agoye’s side doubled their advantage six minutes before the break.

Lobi Stars reduced the deficit through Elijah Ani on 69 minutes.

Vincent Temitope restored Sunshine Stars two-goal advantage eight minutes from time.

