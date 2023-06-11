Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration for Inter’s goalkeeper Andre Onana for the exceptional use of his feet.

Onana featured for Inter in Saturday’s Champions League final but ended on the losing side as City won 1-0.

But the former Cameroon international showed his ability to make use of his feet even under pressure which thrilled Guardiola.

“Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet,” the Spanish coach said on Tuesday, during City’s media day organised by UEFA.

After Saturday’s final Guardiola continued praising Onana during an interview with Sport Mediaset.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very…