Remo Stars Pip Insurance, Secure Continental Ticket

Remo Stars will play on the continent for the second consecutive season following a 1-0 victory against Bendel Insurance in their Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs tie on Sunday.

Qudus Akanni scored the winning goal for the Ikenne club eight minutes before the break.

It was their first-ever victory against Bendel Insurance.

The Sky Blue Stars also moved to first position on the standings pending the outcome of the last game of the competition between title holders Rivers and Enyimba.

Victory for Enyimba or a goaless draw in the encounter will see Daniel Ogunmodede’s side drop to second position and earn a berth in the CAF Champions League for the first time in the history of the club.

Remo Stars competed in the CAF Confederation Cup last season after finishing third on the table.

Bendel Insurance finished the Super Six playoffs in fifth position after three draws and two defeats.

By Adeboye Amosu

