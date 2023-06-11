Rivers United Defender Duru Allay Injury Fears

Rivers United defender Ebube Duru has declared that he is fully fit for the Super Eagles 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Duru limped out of Rivers United’s Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs tie against Bendel Insurance on Friday night.

The left-back has featured in Rivers United’s four games in the competition.

The former Lobi Stars defender was named in the 23-man squad for the game against Sierra Leone by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro on Friday.

Duru assured he only picked a knock in the game and is in good shape.

“It’s only a knock. I didn’t sustain any injury,”he told Completesports.com.

“I would be ready for our game against Enyimba on Sunday. After that, I will join the national team.”

The Super Eagles will take on Sierra Leone next week Sunday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia.

