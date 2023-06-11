Rivers United, Enyimba Clash In Title Decider

Defending champions Rivers United will look to retain their Nigeria Premier League title when they take on Enyimba in the final game of the Super Six playoffs on Sunday (today).

Eight-time champions, Enyimba top the standings with eight points from four games.

Rivers United have similar points but an inferior goal difference.

A draw will be enough for Enyimba to win a record extending ninth NPL title and also cart home the N100m prize money.

Rivers United must win the game to successfully defend the title they won for the first time last season.

Remo Stars, who sit in third position with six points can still topple Rivers United and Enyimba, but they must beat Bendel Insurance with a wide margin.

A draw will however be enough for the Sky Blue Stars to secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bendel Insurance must beat Remo Stars

by at least three goals to finish in third position.

Sunshine Stars…