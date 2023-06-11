Rivers United Unveil Kit For 2023/24 Season

Nigeria Premier League club Rivers United have unveiled their new kit for the 2023/24 season.

The home and away kits is designed by local manufacturer, Owu Sportswear.

Rivers United revealed the new kits on their official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The home kit is designed in blue with white collar and sleeves.

The white colour away kit is designed with a blue collar and sleeves.

“Introducing our New 2023/24 Owu Home & Away Kit News We’re delighted to unveil our new @owusportswear home and away kit for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the true uniqueness, love and unity of Rivers State,” the Tweet reads.

Stanley Eguma’s side are in contention for a second consecutive NPL title.

The Port Harcourt club will take on Enyimba in their final game of the NPL playoffs later today.

