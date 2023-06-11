Rodri Dedicates Champions League Trophy To Aguero, Silva

Manchester City matchwinner Rodri has dedicated his Champions League to former teammates, Sergio Aguero and David Silva

Recall that Rodri netted the only goal of the game to earn Man City their first Champions League trophy

He later said: “Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here [points to the fans] waited I don’t know how many years. They deserve, we deserve.

“The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone.

“It wasn’t easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

“We gave everything. I wasn’t good in the first half, I was playing *curse word*.

“Finals are like this. You can’t expect to play well as always. Emotions and nerves are there.

“We competed like animals.

“We want more. More ambition. It’s a dream. This moment will never happen again. We hope next year but we deserve to celebrate.

“All of these players who made the club big, [lists players like Sergio Aguero and David Silva] this one is…