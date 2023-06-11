There Is More To Manchester City’s Treble Than Big

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that there’s more to Manchester City’s Treble than big spending.

He made this known on the backdrop of the Citizens’ Champions League triumph over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Wenger told beIN SPORTS: “When you talk about finances, what is clear is when you have this quality of players in the squad now. You need super money.

“Just to live from the normal income is not sufficient. The teams at the top now seem to have a stake behind them and unlimited resources – a long-term plan.

“What I like about City is that they have huge financial resources they have used it in a intelligent, rational and consistent way. They [the owners] bought Man City in 2007 and they were not impatient.

“The team that plays tonight, they slowly got rid of the players that do not meet the mentality you need to win at the top level. I don’t speak about the football quality, but the mental quality.

“Year after year, they built the team to be…