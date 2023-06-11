Twente Vs Sparta Rotterdam – Predictions, Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam – When Twente host Sparta Rotterdam in the second leg of the Dutch ECL playoffs final on Sunday afternoon, they will be attempting to secure their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying draw.

The first leg played at Sparta Stadium on June 8 2023 ended in a 1-1 draw. Sparta Rotterdam had 43% of the game’s possession, with two of their seven attempts at goal on target. The visitors, Twente, had 57% of the possession and had 11 shots at goal with three of them on target

Vito Van Crooij scored for Sparta in the 47th minute of the game via a penalty kick, while Ramiz Zerrouki equalised for FC Twente in the 93rd minute.

In May, Ron Jans’ club was among the hottest in the entire Eredivisie, and their outstanding play only…