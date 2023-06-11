UCL Final: We Deserved More Against Man City —Inter Coach, Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi has said Inter deserved more in Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City.

A second half goal by Rodri secured City a first-ever Champions League title.

They also became the second English club to complete the treble after Manchester United.

Despite the loss, Inzaghi praised the effort of his players against the best team in Europe.

“I congratulated the players. They were great, they played a great game. We lost a final that we wanted to win at all costs, but they must be proud.

“I wouldn’t trade these players for anyone and today the whole world saw why. We conceded little against a very strong team. We have many regrets, but we must be proud.

“It’s normal to have regrets. Losing is the worst thing in sport. At the same time, the players need to be proud of the season and the performance in the final.

“ I would like to hug every single one of the Inter fans, just like my players. They are fantastic – they are always there for…