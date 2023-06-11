UCL: Inter Played Well Against Man City -Zhang

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang says that the Nerazurri (blue-black) played well against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win their first Champions League title with Rodri scoring the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

In a chat with Sport mediaset as quoted by Football Italia, Zhang who became Chairman of Inter in 2018 congratulated City for winning the UEFA Champions League.

“First of all, I want to congratulate City, they had a good season,” Zhang said

“At the same time, I am really, really proud to arrive here with my player, coach and staff. The performances confirm how strong we are. Before the game everyone thought we were the underdogs, but the final shows we are so strong and competing at the highest level possible.

“I think there are a lot of positives to reflect on this season and this is something we can reflect on. Coming to the final and playing so…