Greensprings Wins Private Schools Games

Greensprings school Lagos has emerged overall champion at the just ended private school games for under 11 pupils in private schools in and around Lagos State.

Greensprings showed class against strong opposition from Lagos preparatory school, Corona school and St Saviour’s Private school between May 23rd, and May 25th, 2023, carting home 11 Gold, 6 Silver and 6 Bronze medals in the private school games featuring Football, Swimming , Athletics and video games.

An apparently excited MD/ CEO of School Games, Adeyemi Egbeoluwa applauded Greensprings and other Private Schools for showing discipline and friendship while vieing for honors at Union Bank sports ground, National Stadium O’Jez swimming pool Lagos and Yaba Tech play ground.

The amiable Egbeoluwa described the games as a huge success while revealing plans for a bigger and more fascinating under 16 games (Private Secondary Schools) in Lagos in the next few weeks.

While thanking the likes of Just Right, Ridgewell…