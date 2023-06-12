Inter Milan Can Be Better Again –Costacurta

Former Italy defender Billy Costacurta has called on Inter Milan to build on Saturday’s Champions League final defeat.

Inter ran Manchester City close on Saturday, eventually losing 1-0.

Costacurta said: “Inter played a great game, unfortunately when the English were in their defensive crisis we missed a goal and that’s our great regret.

“I think the Nerazzurri have shown that Italian football is making a comeback, we won’t find a Manchester City like this again.

“Inter must think big.”

Personal life

Costacurta is married to former Miss Italia Martina Colombari, and has one son, Achille.

Costacurta is known for his vocal criticism of homophobia and discrimination against women. In a 2012 interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, he stated that footballers should be allowed to be open about their sexuality.

On 26 July 2021, his mother, Margherita Beccegato, died in a car accident at the age of 87.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All…