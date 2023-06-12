Peseiro Congratulates Enyimba On NPL Title Win

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has sent a congratulatory message to Enyimba following a successful campaign at the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs.

The Aba giants claimed a ninth title after battling to a 1-1 draw against Rivers United in the last game of the competition on Sunday night.

George Finidi’s side finished the competition on nine points from five matches.

Remo Stars and Rivers United also have similar points but with inferior goal difference.

Read Also:NPL Playoffs: Onoja Disappointed With Rivers United’s Failure To Defend Title

Peseiro, who watched all the matches in the competition at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos also congratulated the other five teams that took part in the Super Six playoffs.

“Congratulations to the new champions, Enyimba FC, for the ninth title win in their history.

Congratulations also to the other 5 teams that participated in the Super Six play-off. 👏👏👏🇳🇬,” Peseiro tweeted.

Enyimba and Remo…