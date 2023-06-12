Peseiro Rest Duru, Nwachukwu From Super Eagles First Training

Jose Peseiro rested home-based stars Ebube Duru of Rivers United and Bendel Insurance Divine Nwachukwu from the Super Eagles first training on Monday.

Completesports.com gathered that Peseiro decided to omit the two players from the first day of training at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos due to their involvement in the NPL Super Six playoffs.

Duru helped Rivers United finish second and also clinch a Confederation Cup ticket after they finished third.

While Nwachukwu and Bendel Insurance placed fourth in the final standing.

Meanwhile, the team commenced training ahead of Sunday’s qualifier against Sierra Leone in Monrovia, Liberia.

Among those who took part in the first session are Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Zaidu Sanusi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Semi Ajayi, Kevin Akpoguma and Ahmed Musa, Adebayo Adeleye,

Others are Victor Sochima, William Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka, Ademola Lookman and Kenneth Omeruo.

