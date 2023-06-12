Showmax, Upbeat Treat kids To Special Party, Hangout

It was a day of fun and relaxation for kids, parents and sports lovers at the Showmax Meet and Greet with former Super Eagles footballer, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha, on Children’s Day, Saturday, 27th May, 2023.

Hosted at the Upbeat Recreation Centre, the event was a date for both parents and children who were treated to many fun activities including a private screening of the first and second episodes of Showmax’s first original animation series, Jay Jay: The Chosen One.

It was even more special for attendees who met and interacted with Jay Jay Okocha. The enthusiastic and warm responses from the kids were even more spectacular as they played and took pictures with the…