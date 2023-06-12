Tempting Outsiders At This Year’s US Open

Professional golf in 2023 is as exciting as ever, with members of both the PGA Tour and the rebel LIV Golf League providing fans with some of the most intriguing storylines across the world of sport. Action is set to heat up even further this month as the third major of the year, the US Open, is set to take place at the Los Angeles Country Club from the 15-18 June.

While Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are the four favourites in the us open odds at the time of writing, there are plenty of tempting outsiders who are worth considering. With that in mind, read on as we dissect those players wider in the betting lines who are worth taking a look at.

Viktor Hovland

Garnering a price currently of 18/1, Norway’s Viktor Hovland is taking incredible form with him to California. The 25-year-old won the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club most recently, in which he finished joint seven under with the United States’ Denny McCarthy. Hovland…