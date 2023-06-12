Verratti On Manchester City’s Radar

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been linked with a move to 2022/23 Champions League winners Manchester City this summer transfer window.

According to le10Sport.com, Paris Saint-Germain offered Verratti and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma to the Cityzens in a makeshift deal to bring Bernardo Silva to Paris.

Silva is under contract at City till 2025 and the club are looking at an €80 million deal before relinquishing the Portuguese midfielder.

Verratti has had his issues at Paris Saint-Germain in recent times and a departure is not out of the question for the Italian midfield marshall.

Verratti made 29 appearances in the French Ligue 1 during the 2022/23 season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 after garnering 85 points from 38 matches.

