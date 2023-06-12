Wenger Alerts Man City On Tough Task After Treble Feat

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has advised Manchester City to be very busy in the summer transfer window despite winning the treble in the 2022/2023 season.

Man City made history in Istanbul on Saturday night, June 10, when they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s team consequently matched Manchester United’s 1999 achievement by winning the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup all in the same season.

Guardiola has led Manchester City to unprecedented success, with the club winning five of the last six Premier League titles. This season, they have been a cut above their rivals, but Wenger believes they cannot afford to stand still or get too comfortable with their landmark achievement.

Wenger, now FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, was quoted by Mirror saying: “I must say, I was thinking as well at the celebrations: What…