Why I Chose Super Eagles Ahead Of Germany

KAA Gent defender, Jordan Torunarigha has opened up on why he decided to represent the Super Eagles ahead of Germany.

Recall that Torunarigha has represented Germany at the youth level and was part of the country’s U-23 team at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, in an interview with RAN, he stated his major goal is to be part of the Nigerian team at the 2026 World Cup.”

“I have given it a lot of thought”

“My father has already played for the Nigerian national team, so I’m really happy that I can follow in his footsteps now.

“My goal is to be part of the Nigerian team at the 2026 World Cup.”

His father, Ojokojo was also a former footballer and also represented Nigeria in the past.

