2023 AFCONQ: Training With Osimhen, Chukwueze, Others, Big Motivation For Me – Nwachukwu

Bendel Insurance midfielder Divine Nwachukwu has stated that he derived great motivation training with the big stars in the Super Eagles.

Nwachukwu is training with the Super Eagles for the first time after he was included in the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone by head coach, Jose Peseiro.

The talented midfielder caught the eye during the recently concluded Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs where he featured in all of Bendel Insurance five games.

Read Also: Moffi Wins UEFA Europa Conference League Goal Of The Season Award

The former Golden Eaglets star hinted that becoming a regular in the team is his next target.

“Seeing and training alongside all these big names in the Super Eagles is a big motivation for me,”he told reporters after the team’s training.

“I know this call up was a big reward for my hardwork.

“But I need to double my effort to maintain my place in this team.”



By Adeboye Amosu

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

…