2023 AFCONQ: We Will Beat Super Eagles In Monrovia – Sierra Leone Star, Dumbuya

Sierra Leone forward Ismael Dumbuya is hopeful the Leone Stars can create a big upset by beating the Super Eagles this weekend in Monrovia.

John Keister’s side will entertain the three-time African champions at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia in a matchday five tie of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The Leone Stars have recorded just one win in the qualifiers and are expected to be run over by the Super Eagles.

Dumbuya is however confident they can beat their highly rated opponent.

“I hope to make the final squad for the game against Nigeria,” the LISCR FC forward said in a short video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Sierra Leone Football Federation.

“We want to beat Nigeria and qualify for the next AFCON.

Sierra Leone currently third position on the Group A table with five points from four matches, four adrift the Super Eagles.

They will need to win the game to keep their hopes of making it to Cote d’Ivoire 2023 alive.

…