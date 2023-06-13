Barcelona To Sign Vitor Roque

Laliga outfit FC Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense this summer transfer window.

According to Diario AS, the Blaugrana are set to sign the 18 year old wonder kid on a five year deal.

Barcelona will pay €40m over three installments for Roque as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Roque has long been on Barcelona’s radar and now he will join once there is margin to register him in Laliga.

Asides Roque, Barcelona are also looking to sign Inigo Martinez and IIkay Gundogan.

Roque netted four goals and notched two assists in 10 Brazilian Serie A games this season.

Barcelona won the 2022/23 Laliga campaign with 88 points 38 matches.

