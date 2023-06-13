Belgian Club KV Kortrijk Appoint Akpala Interim Manager

Former Nigeria forward Joseph Akpala has been placed in temporary charge of Belgian Pro League outfit, KV Kortrijk.

Akpala previously worked as an assistant coach at the club.

The 36-year-old will take charge of first team duties following Bernd Storck’s departure in April.

KV Kortrijk are expected to appoint a new manager before the start of the new season.

Akpala took charge on the first day of pre-season training on Monday.

The former Super Eagles forward is well-acquainted with the Belgian League having enjoyed spells at Club Brugge, Sporting Charleroi and KV Oostende.

He quit football two years ago after a brief spell with Romanian second division club, Dinamo Bucharest.

