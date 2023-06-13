Berlusconi Ex-Milan President Dies At 86

AC Milan former president and one time Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Berlusconi‘s death was officially announced

on Monday morning from the hospital, where he had been admitted on Friday to undergo scheduled medical tests related to the leukaemia he had previously been battling.

Around 10am local time on Monday morning, Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, as well as his children Marina, Barbara and Eleonora arrived on the scene.

Berlusconi had already been admitted to hospital on several occasions this year, most notably spending a few days in intensive care with pneumonia thought to be a result of his leukaemia at the beginning of May.

It was later revealed that Berlusconi had been diagnosed with leukaemia in April and that he had already started chemotherapy.

He had previously undergone open heart surgery in 2016 to replace his aortic valve.

Berlusconi acquired Monza for €2.9m in 2018 when the Brianzoli…