Court Denies Dani Alves Bail

Former Barcelona and Brazil full-back, Dani Alves, has been denied bail yet again as the investigation into a seual assault claim continues.

The 40-year-old was arrested in January 2023 for allegedly sexually assaulting a lady on December 30, 2022, in a Barcelona nightclub. Alves’ contract with Mexican club Pumas UNAM was terminated as a result of the accusation and he was jailed without bail.

The Brazilian’s defence has repeatedly requested the Barcelona court to release him on bail while the investigation continues. One such refusal happened in February, with the most recent occurring last month.

After a review of footage presented by the defence showing alleged flirting with the accuser, it was decided on Monday that Alves will remain in jail. However, the court dismissed this evidence, stating that flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault.”

Alves still remains in custody and has apparently been labelled a flight risk, despite the defence’s…