Democracy Day –Felicitations From Complete Sports

This is wishing you all patriotic Nigerians cum all Complete Sports readers in Nigeria and diaspora, a very happy Democracy Day.

As you observe this important day, Complete Sports enjoin you to think truly Nigerian. As you pray for the actualisation of the great country of your dream, think about the positive influences you can make, in the immediate environment, towards transforming Nigeria for the better.

We pray for the enthronement of leaders who will harness our efforts in nation-building – leaders who not only proclaim the need for a united Nigeria, robust democracy, and secured country with a better economy but also who take actions that are consistent with their proclamations.

Happy Democracy Day!

