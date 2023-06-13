Denver Nuggets Are 2023 NBA Champions

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals to win their first-ever NBA championship.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Ball Arena, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokic was awarded with his first Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

Jokic became the first recipient of the trophy, also becoming the first player in NBA history to put up 600 points, 190 assists and 269 rebounds in a single postseason, leading the playoffs in all three categories.



The Serbian averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over the five games of the Finals series.

“It’s good. It’s good. We did a job. I think we played the best basketball, I’m not going to say in the postseason, but I think we were there playing the best basketball. Today we didn’t make shots, but still, we defend,” Jokic said. He put up 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists last night.

The Nuggets finished the regular season as the number one seed in…