Finidi Targets CAF Champions League Success With Enyimba

Enyimba head coach Finidi George is hopeful the Aba giants will make a big impact in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Peoples Elephant won a record extending ninth Nigeria Premier League title on Sunday and will make a return to the competition in the 2023/24 season.

Enyimba last tasted success on continent in 2004.

Finidi however believes his team can can all the way again.

Read Also: 2023 AFCONQ: Why Orban, Boniface Were Not Invited —Peseiro

“It’s a big thing for us to return to continental football, that’s where we belong,” Finidi stated.

“We won’t relent, we will continue to work hard to make impact next season in the CAF Champions League.”

Remo Stars will also represent Nigeria in the competition next season.

It’s the first time the Sky Blue Stars will be competing in Africa’s biggest club competition.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…