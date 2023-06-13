Modric Linked To Saudi Arabia Club

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer transfer window.

Modric is reportedly keen to stay on at Real Madrid but no renewal has been announced.

The Saudi club are offering Modric €50 million per season which is significantly above his wage rate at Los Blancos.

According to Sport, Modric will make his decision known during the upcoming Nations League fixtures as Croatia play the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday, June 14 at De Kuip Stadium.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has gone on to win multiple titles for the club.

The 37-year-old bagged four goals and three assists in 33 Laliga fixtures this season.

The Carlo Ancelotti-led side finished second in Laliga this just concluded season with 78 points from 38 matches.

