Moffi Wins UEFA Europa Conference League Goal Of The Season Award

OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi has claimed the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season award.

10 players were nominated for the individual accolade with Moffi getting the nod of UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

The 24-year-old’s acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel in April earned him the award.

“Goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Terem Moffi’s acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel earning the honour of Goal of the Season,” reads a statement on UEFA’s website.

Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile claimed the runners-up spot while Andy Diouf, the Young Player of the Season, came third – one of two top-ten entries for the Basel youngster.”

Moffi’s international teammate Samuel Chukwueze came fourth.

Chukwueze was nominated for his goal in Villarreal’s 4-3 win against Bulgarian club, Lech Poznan on…