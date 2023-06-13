NPL: Remo Stars Boss Ogunmodede Reflects On Successful Season

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogumodede has reflected on the successful campaign.

Remo Stars came second in the 2022/23 season and will compete in the CAF Champions League for the first time.

In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, Ogunmodede spoke about the goals achieved by the club in the just concluded campaign.

“As we come to the end of yet another season, I would like to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your immense contribution towards our success,” Ogunmodede posted.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Why I Deserved My Call-up For Sierra Leone Vs Super Eagles —Rivers United Star, Duru

“Without your hard work, dedication, and unwavering support, we would not have been able to achieve our goals. To the players, I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you. You have shown tremendous commitment, determination, and grit throughout the season.

“Your hard work on the field, your willingness to learn and improve, and your unwavering team…